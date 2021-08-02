Defiant Trump vows to challenge DOJ's order handing his tax returns to Congress

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will fight to keep Congress from seeing his tax returns as the former president continues to stonewall investigations into his finances.

On Friday, the Department of Justice instructed the Treasury Department to turn over Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

"The statute at issue here is unambiguous: 'Upon written request' of the chairman of one of the three congressional tax committees, the Secretary 'shall furnish' the requested tax information to the Committee," the Justice Department noted.

Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti says the former president will challenge the decision, Reuters reported Monday.

"There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," Fischetti said, even though the statue does not require there to be any evidence of wrongdoing.

Fischetti also complained about the "politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump."