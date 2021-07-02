Trump's long-ago admission about his taxes will now 'come back to haunt him': former US Attorney
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained to the panel that Donald Trump's response to the 15 felony count criminal indictment filed against the CFO, Allen Weisselberg, of his company was telling as more criminal indictments come down the pike.

Speaking with host Willie Geist, Vance also noted that a Trump admission years ago will now come back to haunt him.


"I'm struck every time I hear the former president's comments," Vance began. "He didn't say, you know, 'this is untrue, we're going to fight this.' He didn't say like you would think a business owner might, 'this is outrageous, I can't believe this was going on in my company.' Instead, he returns to 'witchhunt.'"

"What can you say when prosecutors file a highly detailed document that alleges with a lot of specific information that there was a pattern and practice across 15 years of doing all sorts of things to avoid both the payment of taxes by your employees and to permit the corporation to engage in some fraudulent conduct?" she added. "This is a president who infamously in his debate with Hillary Clinton said he was smart because he didn't pay taxes."

"We don't know yet whether this case will ultimately reach him right now; it's limited to the corporation that's his namesake corporation and to the CFO, but those comments in that debate may come back to haunt him," she elaborated.

