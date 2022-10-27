angry trump
Former President Donald Trump lost his appeal in a federal court trying to hide his tax records from Congress, Bloomberg News reported.

The US Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. rebuffed Trump's attempts to continue hiding his taxes from the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been part of an ongoing effort to get Trump's taxes as part of their purview. Presidential taxes must be handed to Congress when requested per 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(1). Still, however, the Treasury Department refused to turn them over.

A federal appeals court ruled in Aug. 2022 that House Democrats are entitled to review tax returns for 2015 to 2020.

Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-MA) told reporters has anticipated the “prolonged” court battle was part of Trump's efforts to continue hiding his Trump’s tax returns. A drawn-out court process would mean that the information wouldn't be handed to Congress until after the election and after new members are sworn into office.

Trump will likely appeal to the Supreme Court.

