Trump spokesman demands taxes be released for 'Nancy Pelosi and her weirdo husband'

On Tuesday, following the vote of the House Ways and Means Committee to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the public, a spokesman for the former president lashed out when asked for comment by The Daily Beast, and demanded tax returns be released for outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her family as well.

The spokesman, Steven Cheung, demanded that tax returns be released for “Nancy Pelosi and her weirdo husband Paul to see how much dirty money they have made from selling out America and jeopardizing our national security.”

Paul Pelosi recently made news after an attacker invaded their home in San Francisco and beat him with a hammer in an effort to get to the Speaker.

Trump's tax returns have been a subject of furious debate and litigation for the past several years. He was the only president not to release any of his tax returns voluntarily in decades, despite claiming repeatedly on the campaign trail that he would do so once a supposed "audit" was complete.

In 2020, The New York Times managed to obtain returns for several years prior to Trump's presidency, revealing that he suffered massive business losses and used those to avoid paying income taxes for a majority of the years since 2004.

The Ways and Means Committee only recently acquired returns during his presidency after a protracted legal fight that went all the way to the Supreme Court.