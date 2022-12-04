Trump's desire to gut the Constitution not disqualifying for another presidential run: GOP lawmaker

During an appearance on ABC's "This Week," Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) criticized Donald Trump for his comment on Truth Social on Saturday that his belief about 2020 election fraud "... allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," but added that he would still support the former president if he is the 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Stunning host George Stephanopoulos, the Ohio lawmaker at one point claimed people need to take Trump's comments "in context."

After discussing current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's chances of becoming House Speaker, the ABC host asked about Trump's Truth Social post.

"Now he's talking about suspending the Constitution. Can you support a candidate in 2024 who’s for suspending the Constitution?" the ABC host prompted.

"Well, again, it’s early. I think there are going to be a lot of people in the primary. I think, at the end of the day, you will -- whoever the Republicans end up picking, I'll fall in behind because that’s –," Joyce attempted before the host cut in with, "Even if it's Donald Trump and he’s called for suspending the Constitution?"

"Well, again, I think it's going to be a big field. I don’t think Donald Trump’s going to clear out the field like he did in ’16," the GOP lawmaker replied.

"That’s not what I'm asking. I'm asking you, if he's the nominee, will you support him?" Stephanopoulos tried again.



"I will support whoever the Republican nominee is," Joyce repeated. "And just don't think that, at this point, he will be able to get there because I think there’s a lot of other good quality candidates out there."

Joyce later added, "You know, he says a lot of things. You have to take him in context. And right now I have to worry about making sure this Republican Governance Group and the Republican majority, that we make things work for the American people. And I can't be really chasing every one of these crazy statements that come out about – from any of these candidates that come out."

Pressed again, he continued, "Well, you know, he says a lot of things that -- but that doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to happen. So you’ve got to separate fact from fantasy. And the fantasy is that we’re going to suspend the Constitution and go backwards. We're moving forward and we're going to continue to move forward as a Republican majority and as a Republican conference."

Watch below or at the link: