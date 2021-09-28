Trump's handler played show tunes to 'pull him back from the brink' and soothe his 'terrifying' rage: new book
Max Miller and Donald Trump. (Twitter)

Donald Trump's anger was "terrifying," according to his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who says the former president constantly berated her and made outlandish requests.

"When I began to see how his temper wasn't just for shock value or the cameras, I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing," Grisham writes in her new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," according to the New York Times, which obtained a copy of the forthcoming tell-all.

"At one point, she writes, Mr. Trump's handlers designated an unnamed White House official known as the 'Music Man' to play him his favorite show tunes, including 'Memory' from 'Cats,' to pull him from the brink of rage," the Times reports.

As it turns out, the aide was Grisham's ex-boyfriend, Max Miller, who reportedly has his own history of anger problems. Grisham and Miller eventually broke up after he allegedly pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face when she accused him of cheating on her. Miller is now running for Congress in Ohio, and has been endorsed by Trump.

Grisham also writes in the book that she never held a press briefing because, "I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that would make me sound like a lunatic," according to the Times.

"The truth was that pretty much everyone eventually wore out their welcome with the president," Grisham writes. "We were bottles of milk with expiration dates. ... I should have spoken up more."

