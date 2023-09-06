'Trump whisperer' walks through how he will 'test the limits' of his trials

Former President Donald Trump will continue to ramp up his attacks on judges and prosecutors as he "tests the limits" of what he can get away with in his criminal trials, said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, also known as the "Trump whisperer."

This comes as former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy for the January 6 attack, based partly on domestic terrorism considerations — which, Haberman argues, is not going to influence Trump's calculus in his own defense.

"I don't think it's going to stop Trump from saying what he's been saying," said Haberman on CNN Tuesday. "He's been fundraising to try to help some of the defendants in January 6th-related cases. I don't think that this will have him adjust anything. I'm sure his lawyers would like it if he would adjust some of what he's saying and doing. But I don't think for what he is saying himself — he sees political advantage in continuing to say that he might pardon people. He thinks it rallies his supporters."

"Another thing we saw happen today was [special counsel] Jack Smith's team has issued this new filing," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "Posting links about the judge in his case in Washington in the same courtroom — or same courthouse where Enrique Tarrio was sentenced today. He's calling Jack Smith 'deranged.' He said he has unchecked and insane aggression. And the reason we're highlighting is because the special counsel today is arguing that those comments, which are happening on a daily basis, multiple times a day, could taint the jury pool. What is your sense of whether or not Trump's attorneys are concerned about testing prosecutors' patience here about maybe seeing sanctions from the judge for Trump on what he's saying?"

"They're certainly aware that this is a possibility, that there is going to be a request for sanctions and that judges could take action," said Haberman.



"Now, what they'll argue is this is infringing on Trump's free speech rights, that he's a political candidate and he has to be allowed to say what he wants to say in that context and also that he's a defendant who's entitled to say things about his case," added Haberman. "But to your point, that is a different measure. That is not just saying I'm an innocent person. That is really attacking prosecutors, and he's attacked other people connected to these cases over and over again. As we've said many times, he will test the limits of what he can get away with up until the point he can't do it anymore."

