'Seriously, give me a break': Morning Joe panel laughs off Trump's latest trial boasts

Reacting to an interview where Donald Trump boasted he fully intends to take the stand in his upcoming trials, the MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel -- all 8 of them -- burst out laughing with co-host Joe Scarborough first to weigh in with "Seriously, give me a break."



When asked by interviewer Hugh Hewitt if he plans to take the stand earlier this week, the former president immediately shot back, "Oh yes, absolutely. ... That, I would do. That, I look forward to."



That set the Morning Joe panel off, with Scarborough taking the lead, stating, "First of all, he will never testify. He'll say, in two weeks, I am going to testify! In two weeks. I am going to put out my full Georgia report. In two weeks, I'm going to build a rocket ship at Mar-a-Lago and fly to the moon -- all lies."

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance then chimed in and argued that "Donald Trump is not capable of taking the witness stand and telling the truth. He's not capable of following any instructions he's given about what he can and can't testify to."



'This clip, Joe, it's a great example of that, because Trump would, for instance, very likely be prohibited from talking about what he claims is the Civil Presidential Records Act that protects him at trial," she elaborated. "Prosecutors would file a motion to exclude that because it's not true and it's not relevant. But Trump would likely be bombastic on the witness stand, saying things that would get him into deeper trouble."



"It would essentially be malpractice for a lawyer to let him testify under oath," she added.



