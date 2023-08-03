'Soon it will be our turn': Trump issues dark threat about 2024
Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialokowski for AFP)

The day after Donald Trump was on the receiving end of a third indictment, the second from special counsel Jack Smith, he took to his Truth Social account to complain about the massive legal fees he is racking up -- and he put his supporters on notice that he will seek to exact revenge if he is re-elected.

On Wednesday the Washington Post reported, "'The 45-page indictment filed Tuesday lays out the myriad ways Trump allegedly lied about mass voter fraud and tried to use those claims to get state, local and federal officials to change results to declare him the winner."

According to Trump, who has made the same claims for weeks now, the "weaponized" Department of Justice is working in concert with President Joe Biden's administration to make sure he loses the 2024 presidential election if he wins the Republican party primary.

With that in mind, he implied he will use his DOJ to return the favor if re-elected.

"Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself," he wrote before threatening, "The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!"

