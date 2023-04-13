Trump threatens to sic 'ferocious legal warriors' onto 'Soros' prosecutors

Former President Donald Trump released a new video statement on Thursday threatened to unleash a torrent of misery against the American legal apparatus, local prosecutors, Jewish philanthropist George Soros, the United States Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the multiple probes into his alleged criminal activities escalate.

Trump's taunts have escalated in the weeks since Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a thirty-four-count felony indictment against him for the falsification of business records stemming from his hush money payoffs to adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Additionally, Trump is being pursued by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith over his hoarding of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago golf club and his role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection; as well as Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is also facing a civil trial on April 25th filed by ex-Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in a New York City department store in the 1990s.

Trump pontificated:

They will be the one hundred most ferocious legal warriors against crime and communist corruption that this country has ever seen. As we completely overhaul the Federal Department of Justice and FBI, we will also launch sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local district attorneys, and that's what we have. They're Marxists, in many cases, by refusing to charge countless crimes, these Soros prosecutors appear to be engaging in selective enforcement based on illegal racial discrimination in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and every other city where these maniacs have taken over, the DA's offices should face federal subpoenas of their staff, their email, emails, and the records to determine whether they have blatantly violated federal civil rights law. We will have a complete investigation into the use of police state tactics by federal authorities to arrest conservatives and Christians. We will find out who ordered it and we will hold them totally accountable.