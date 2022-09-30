Trump torched by legal experts for rejecting advice 'any competent lawyer' would give

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to make legal blunders following the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago winter home, legal experts argued on Friday.

The analysis came after a Washington Post story on attorney Chris Kise being sidelined after being paid $3 million up-front.

The report said Kise, "finds himself in a battle, trying to persuade Trump to go along with his legal strategy and fighting with some other advisers who have counseled a more aggressive posture. The dispute has raged for at least a week, Trump advisers say, with the former president listening as various lawyers make their best arguments."

The newspaper said the most recent court filing suggests Trump is siding with lawyers suggesting a combative posture.

"Trump didn't like the advice his new lawyer offered -- try to de-escalate with the DOJ and avoid criminal jeopardy. Now that guy is being pushed to the side," reporter Carol Leonnig wrote on Twitter.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti ripped Trump's decision making and wrote, "Chris Kise has wisely advised Trump to deescalate with DOJ and seek an off-ramp that avoids criminal charges."

"That’s what any competent lawyer would advise him to do," Mariotti explained. "Trump’s decision to sideline Kise in favor of the lawyers who helped get him in this mess is nonsensical."

"Kise points out that the other lawyers on Trump’s team lack relevant experience. He’s right," Mariotti added.

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin summarized the reporting by writing, "apparently, Chris Kise is conscientiously objecting to the shin-kicking, scorched-earth litigation style for which Trump is (in)famous."

Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann wrote, "Infighting in Trump legal team. The sane one is of course losing out."