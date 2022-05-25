Elderly homeless man set on fire outside Chicago Trump Tower: report

On Wednesday, Fox 32 News reported on a horrific attack outside Chicago's Trump Tower that left a 75-year-old homeless man critically injured.

"The 75-year-old was laying on the ground around 2:50 a.m. when someone doused him in flammable liquid and set him ablaze in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue, police said," reported Joanie Lum. "The suspect fled the scene westbound on foot. A security officer from a nearby building used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, officials said."

"The man suffered burns to almost half of his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said," the report continued. "No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate."

The Trump Tower in Chicago is one of many buildings around the country branded with the former president's name, although a proposed ordinance would force the tower to remove it.

Homeless people have been victims of horrific crimes over the years that have received national attention.

In March, police searched for a "cold-blooded killer" of homeless men who committed shootings in D.C. and New York City. And in April, a man opened fire on a Brooklyn subway allegedly out of antipathy for homeless people, an act Fox News hosts even suggested was understandable.

Watch the original report below or at this link.