Trump aide told 9/11 families he'd never forget them — and the next day he told the WSJ he'd never heard of them

The 9/11 families are speaking out after they heard many lies and broken promises from former President Donald Trump and his staff over the past few years.

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan did a segment about President Joe Biden meeting with Saudi leaders while in the Middle East and the bizarre passive or outright embrace of Saudi Arabia by former U.S. presidents like Trump.

Speaking to Brett Eagleson's father died in the Twin Towers on Sept. 11 because he chose to stay behind, trying to help people get out. Speaking to Hasan on Wednesday, he explained that he and the other family members of the survivors reached out to Trump about hosing the Saudis for a golf tournament at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Eagleson said that on Saturday he got a call from Trump's post-presidency office with an aide explaining how much the former president cares about the 9/11 family members.

Politico reported that a Trump aide, according to Eagleson, said the former president read their letter, and told Eagleson "9/11 is really near and dear to him and it's so important to him he is going to remember everyone who signed the letter and he personally told this individual to reach out."

The following day, Monday, Eagleson said he read in the Wall Street Journal that Trump told them he had no idea what the 9/11 families were talking about.

"He understands us, but it doesn't understand us. Maybe he does, maybe he doesn't," said Eagleson about the reports. "I'm baffled by his explanation because on Saturday the aide told me the former president specifically told him to call us because he had received a letter, and within our letter, we laid out all of our points. We laid out the facts that we now have declassified FBI documents, thanks to the Biden presidential executive order, these documents which show far more than 15 to 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens. I want to be able to get past that point. In the media, all we hear is 15 -- we now have evidence from our own FBI that there were at least a dozen Saudi officials here in the United States supporting the hijackers."

He explained that the information obtained was under oath and from specific FBI officials who said that there was a zero chance of success to attack the U.S. without the Saudi support network.

"What's so ironic is I remember Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign saying he wanted to open up the documents, 'You'll hear about the Saudis,'" Hasan quoted. "He also said 'Saudis buy apartments in my buildings I like them.'"

"I wish he could hear me because his aide certainly wasn't hearing me," said Eagleson. "The crazy thing is, as crazy as it is, we're talking about a former president of the United States, one of the most powerful men in the world. In 2016, he accurately said, you know what, the Saudis did to 9/11. And open up the documents, we will show you the Saudis did 9/11. In 2019 I met with President Trump. I met with him with my mother and 11 other family members. He looked us in the eye and he said he was going to help us. He was going to declassify the documents. We were pleading with him on 9/11. He shook our hands and said, don't worry, help is coming, we're going to declassify the document. Less than 24 hours later, he invoked state secrets on us. He brought a nuclear weapon to a fistfight between us and the DOJ. We now know that he did that to protect the Saudis. The president can't have it both ways. He can't have it both ways because he knew exactly what the Saudis did."

Hasan closed by saying that Eagleson and the 9/11 families aren't the first or only ones Trump has looked in the eye and lied to.

It hasn't been disclosed how much money Trump is making off of the Saudi golfers holding their match at his club. The Saudi investment fund, however, gave Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner $2 billion for his hedge fund.

See the full interview below or at this link.