9/11 families to protest Trump's Saudi golf tournament on his own turf with Bedminster press event
Donald Trump playing golf, as he has about 30 hours a week during his presidency. (Screenshot)

Families of 9/11 victims are taking their fight against the government of Saudi Arabia directly to the home turf of former President Donald Trump.

In a new press release, the organization 9/11 Families United said it will be denouncing Trump's decision to host a Saudi-backed golf tournament next Tuesday with a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"While members of the Saudi-funded LIV golf tour prepare to continue 'sportswashing' the Kingdom's reputation by playing in another tournament on U.S. soil, 9/11 Families United and members of the 9/11 community will remind them next week yet again that Saudi Arabia provided support for al-Qaeda and the 9/11 hijackers."

The group then argued that it was particularly wrong to have a Saudi-hosted golf tournament just "50 miles from Ground Zero" and they also pledged to "discuss the recently declassified documents that demonstrate direct Saudi support for 9/11 hijackers."

The group has repeatedly called upon Trump to call off the tournament, although at the moment it appears he has no plans to do so.

Juliette Scauso, whose father was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks more than 20 years ago, told CNN this week that Trump's decision to host the Saudi tournament was "disgusting."

"Now he's taking money from them and profiting from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," she said. "Meanwhile, the kingdom is currently awaiting trial in federal court against the 9/11 families over these attacks. You know, of course, we are awaiting that justice, but yeah, it's hard to find the words."

