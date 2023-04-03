Trump risks 'pre-trial detention' if he doesn't rein himself in: former prosecutor

Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told MSNBC Monday that there is a chance that Donald Trump could be put in pretrial detention if he goes over the top with his attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

On Sunday, the Guardian reported that the former president sees going after Bragg for the grand jury indictment as a winning issue with his supporters, and he has plans to ramp up the rhetoric.

According to the Guardian, "...the latest charged language reflects Trump’s determination to double down on those attacks as he returns to his time-tested playbook of brawling with prosecutors, especially when faced with legal trouble that he knows he cannot avoid, people close to him said."

As Kirschner explained, New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan – who will oversee the case – will have the former president on a short leash and may call him back from Florida if things get out of hand.

"What are the repercussions if he decides not to follow that judge's [gag] orders?" host José Díaz-Balart asked.

"You know, a judge could place greater restrictions," the former prosecutor explained. "For example, a judge can say, 'listen, you obviously can't be trusted to abide by the conditions set for you by the court, so now I'm going to prohibit you from making any public comments about your case at all or posting anything on the internet about your case at all.'"

'"Now, where is the final stop on ratcheting up conditions for a defendant who steadfastly refuses to abide by the conditions set for him by the judge? It is pretrial detention," Kirschner elaborated. "Now, I don't know that anybody expects we'll ever get there but the other thing that's in play, Jose, if Donald Trump repeatedly violates conditions set by the judge, it would be contempt of court."

