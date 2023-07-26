Prospective lawyers flee as Trump plots using trial 'as a platform for his election lies': report
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is currently facing the prospect of being indicted yet again, this time for his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

However, a new report from Rolling Stone claims that Trump is having a hard time finding lawyers willing to represent him in this case for a simple reason: Namely, he "wants to use a Jan. 6 trial as a platform for his election lies."

According to the magazine's sources, Trump "wants the trial to be used as a platform to promote his false claim to have won in 2020," and has demanded that "lawyers should display 'proof' of Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen."

Given that the 2020 election was not stolen and that Trump's voter fraud claims were debunked by top officials at his own Department of Justice, many lawyers fear this defense has no chance of succeeding.

In addition to this, many would-be attorneys appear spooked by the prospect of having to defend Trump in Washington D.C., which is both overwhelmingly Democratic and which carries the memories of the violent mob he incited to attack the Capitol building.

"In the past several weeks, some of Donald Trump’s top legal and political advisers have been privately calling the job of defending Trump against an indictment in the election 2020 case a 'suicide mission,'" the publication writes.

