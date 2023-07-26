Donald Trump blurted out some of his favorite catchphrases on social media Wednesday as he awaited a pair of seemingly looming indictments.
The former president apparently expects to be indicted in Georgia on racketeering and election fraud charges and claims to have been sent a target letter by special counsel Jack Smith in the Jan. 6 case. He posted all-caps yelps about supposed "prosecutorial misconduct" and "2024 election interference," as well as another post suggesting he relishes the chance to defend himself.
"We’ll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen," he posted on Truth Social, employing one of his common misspellings. "THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!"
The indictments in both cases are expected in the coming days, possibly before the end of this week, while a trial date has already been set for May in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
Trump also faces business fraud charges in Manhattan and a fraud lawsuit filed by New York's attorney general, in addition to a defamation lawsuit set for trial in January brought by author E. Jean Carroll, who a jury has already found had been sexually abused by the ex-president decades ago.