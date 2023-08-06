Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Sunday argued that former President Donald Trump should be nervous about what's in store for him at his trial for allegedly trying to defraud the United States by trying to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Appearing on CNN, Akerman argued that Trump should be wary of trying to cross U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan by pushing for needless delays in hearing the case.

"They came up with these absolutely crazy ideas that they have to file papers, that they have to have oral argument, that the judge may have more questions," he said. "The judge shot back pretty quickly and this was all over the weekend, this was last night that she came down with this opinion, and basically said this is ridiculous, in a sense. You've got to stick to what my order was, you've got to respond by 5 o'clock Monday."

Akerman noted that Chutkan has signaled she's not going to accept any more delays on the part of Trump's lawyers, which would throw a wrench into their strategy to get his trial pushed until after the 2024 presidential election.

IN OTHER NEWS: Black man elected mayor of Alabama town -- then white locals changed the locks on town hall: lawsuit

"I think this is an extremely bad omen for the Trump defense team," he said. "Because it's obvious that this judge is not going to take any nonsense."

Watch the video below or at this link.





