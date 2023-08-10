DOJ proposes 6 week 'speedy' trial starting Jan. 2 in Trump's election case

Special counsel Jack Smith's office has proposed a trial of no more than six weeks starting Jan. 2, 2024, in the election conspiracy case against former President Donald Trump.

In a motion filed on Thursday, the Department of Justice said it expected the trial to take four to six weeks.

"The Government proposes that trial begins on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks," the filing said.

"[A] January 2 trial date would vindicate the public's strong interest in a speedy trial — an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens' legitimate votes."

Read the filing here.