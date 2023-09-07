'I would expect' that 'great communicator' Trump will testify at trial: former lawyer
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MARCH 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Although many political observers are skeptical that former President Donald Trump will really testify on his own behalf during his criminal trials, a lawyer who once defended him during one of his two impeachments thinks Trump will actually go through with it.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, attorney David Schoen argued that Trump was likely to take the plunge and open himself up to cross-examination during the high-stakes trials scheduled to take place next year.

"Donald Trump believes he is a great communicator, he has proven to be a great communicator," Schoen said. "So I would expect him to testify."

This seemed to surprise host Poppy Harlow.

"You would expect him to...?" she began. "Okay. You would expect him to testify.

Schoen's belief that Trump would testify stands in contrast to the beliefs of many other legal analysts, including Elie Mystal, who said on Wednesday that Trump could not testify without getting himself into further legal jeopardy.

"If he testifies, he will lie," he said. "And he will catch himself another indictment, this time for perjury... No lawyer, no lawyer who has been through, I would say, three months of law school would dare to put Trump on the stand to lie some more."

