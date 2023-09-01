'Lawyers are trying to blame him': Trump and attorneys reportedly pointing fingers

Donald trump has a good chance of separating his case from the other defendants in Georgia, and that goes hand in hand with his strategy, a former prosecutor said Thursday.
"Those lawyers, crooked lawyers that have been charged, know that Trump is going to be pointing the finger at them in a joint trial," former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said on MSNBC's The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.
"I think the bottom line is that ultimately at the end of the day, Letitia James is ready, and I think as an investigator pointed out... all of this means is we will have more live-streamed, public trials, basically dragging Donald Trump," he continued.
"The lawyers are trying to blame him, and ultimately, at the end of the day, the weight of the evidence once he gets to trial will be against them as well."