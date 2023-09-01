'Lawyers are trying to blame him': Trump and attorneys reportedly pointing fingers

"Andrew, District Attorney Willis wrote this about Mark Meadows today in a new filing," said anchor Jonathan Capehart. "'After insisting that he did not play any role in the coordination of slates of fake electors throughout several states, the defendant was forced to acknowledge under cross-examination that he had, in fact, given direction to a campaign official in this regard.' Andrew, how bad is this for Meadows?"

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"It's not good, in two ways," said Weissman. "In addition to the legal issue, there's a factual issue, which is, do you believe Mark Meadows when he testified and said, oh no, I was doing this all within my role as chief of staff, this is why I was privately wanting to, quote, 'land the plane,' meaning I wanted to see a peaceful transfer of power."

"I don't think he is going to be found by the judge to be credible, and it's also the case that if you lie on one thing and the judge can throw out that testimony on that item, but also disregard your testimony altogether, he really, having reviewed everything now, I don't think comes off is a terribly thoughtful witness or terribly careful," Weissman continued.

"He has a wonderful defense lawyer," added Weissman. "I'm sure they tried to prepare him a lot. And it really showed that he was not terribly preparable, because he made a lot of mistakes in his testimony. I think he really hurt himself. And the part that you have quoted, Jonathan, is from the redirect examination. That's when his own lawyer got to ask him questions and he actually kept digging, and made it worse through his redirect examination."

Watch the video below or at the link here.