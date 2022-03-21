Trump's Truth Social is now a month old -- and he still hasn't posted there once since its launch
Trump speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Michael Candelori / Shutterstock.com)

By all accounts, former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app is a flop -- and it's not helped by the fact that Trump himself never uses it.

As noted by pollster Frank Luntz, Trump posted on Truth Social exactly one month ago when he wrote, "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!"

Since then, however, Trump has not used the service once and has instead drawn attention to himself by emailing out statements to reporters.

Although Truth Social initially generated some interest among the MAGA faithful, it has since turned into something of a ghost town with very low engagement from its users.

The Daily Beast reported earlier this month that Trump is furious about Truth Social's failure to catch on and is repeatedly berating aides for the site's poor performance.

All the same, the single best thing Trump could likely do to make Truth Social relevant would be to actually use it.

