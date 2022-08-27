Trump's Truth Social comments about Mar-a-Lago search will come back to haunt him: former prosecutor
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade stated that Donald Trump and his lawyers are running out of excuses for keeping top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, and one defense that the president will likely use has already been undercut by his social media postings.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, McQuade suggested Trump will attempt to dismiss concerns about the handling of the documents saying he didn't really pay any attention to them and that others should be held responsible.

"While we do have all the indicators that he [Trump] has got the documents and he is not supposed to have them, and a lengthy timeline has gone by, where he was able asked to return them and refused -- but we have him acting through proxies along the way," she began. "We see lawyers involved and, I suppose, a potential defense here could be, 'I'm a busy, man, I don't pay attention to these things, I leave these things to my people.'"

"Now his own tweets or posts at Truth Social will undermine that kind of defense," she continued. "But I imagine that is why the Justice Department says this is an ongoing investigation and that they are interviewing a significant number of civilian witnesses."

"I also think that this surveillance video could be very telling here," she added. "Because if you find Trump himself going through these documents or, as it has been reported, waving around and showing off the letter from Kim Jong-un, then I think it is airtight."

"But I think that is the piece right now that is missing and I imagine it may be that investigators already have that information, but I would imagine that that is what they are trying to tie up," she concluded.

