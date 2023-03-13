'All sick fake news!' Trump unleashes furious all-caps tirade against legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is decidedly not happy with being at the center of multiple criminal probes.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the former president delivered an furious tirade about his current legal problems, which include investigations into illegal hush money payments made to an adult film star, his apparent refusal to return top-secret government documents even after receiving a lawful subpoena for them, his request for Georgia's secretary of state to "find" 12,000 votes, and his responsibility for inciting a deadly riot at the United States Capitol building.

"These Four Radical Left investigations of your all time favorite President, ME, is just a continuation of the most disgusting Witch Hunt in the HISTORY of our Country," Trump began before continuing in an angry call-caps tirade.

"No different than the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, the UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE IMPEACHMENT SCAM, the SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the 'NO COLLUSION' MUELLER REPORT, etc," he fumed. "Whether it’s the MAR-a-LAGO RAID, the UNSELECT COMMITTEE HOAX, the PERFECT GEORGIA PHONE CALL, or the STORMY 'HORSEFACE' DANIALS (sic) EXTORTION PLOT, ALL SICK, FAKE NEWS!"

Despite the myriad of criminal probes surrounding him, Trump has yet to face any criminal charges for his actions.