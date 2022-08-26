'We gave them much': Trump posts another angry attack on FBI after affidavit released

Former President Donald Trump reacted to the release of a redacted affidavit about the search of his Mar-a-Lago resort by once again lashing out at the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a post made on his Truth Social media platform, the twice-impeached former president accused the FBI of running a "break in" of his resort, even though FBI agents entered after obtaining a lawful search warrant and were not carrying weapons when they conducted their search.

He also accused the FBI and DOJ of lying because there was no mention in the redacted affidavit of looking for documents at Mar-a-Lago related to nuclear weapons, even though such information is the most sensitive information the United States government possesses and would certainly not appear in any redacted document.

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH!" the former president fumed.

Trump then pivoted to attacking the judge who authorized the search warrant.

"Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home," he wrote. "He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!"

Government lawyers had opposed the release of the affidavit but the judge ordered it unsealed with redactions the Justice Department said were necessary to protect an ongoing investigation involving national security.

FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, seizing boxes containing a large amount of highly classified documents that Trump had not returned to the government despite multiple requests and a subpoena to do so.

The warrant for the raid cited three criminal statutes, including one falling under the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to illegally obtain or retain national security information, and another on obstruction of a federal investigation.

The former president filed a lawsuit Monday urging a court to name an independent party, or "special master," to screen files seized in the FBI raid for materials protected by personal privilege.

Naming a special master could potentially block investigators' access to the documents, especially if he or she accepts Trump's claims that most were privileged.

In addition, it could interfere if the Justice Department is considering charging Trump with obstructing their investigations by refusing to hand over the documents.

The former president's lawsuit was not filed in the federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where the original warrant was issued, but in more distant Fort Pierce, where the sole judge is a Trump appointee.





With additional reporting by AFP