'What is the innocent narrative here?' CNN national security analyst can't come up with a single excuse for Trump

Steve Hall, the former CIA chief of Russia operations, told CNN on Friday that he was completely stumped when it came to coming up with an explanation for why former President Donald Trump would be stashing top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In an interview with Abby Phillip, Hall broke down the significance of the classified documents listed in a newly unsealed affidavit that was used to justify the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

"The first thing that struck me as I was trying to go through this, as everybody else is, is the use of the 'HCS' secret classification -- that's human information, that's basically information from human spies," he explained. "While it's bad to have a technical capability dry up on you, in the case of human sources, they usually get imprisoned or, in Russia or other an authoritarian society, they're executed."

Because such sensitive information wound up in unsecured locations in the former president's private resort, Hall said he had a very difficult time coming up with a legitimate justification for Trump's actions.

"The big thing that's missing is what is the innocent narrative here?" he asked. "What is a good explanation for why, really, anybody, but certainly a former president included in that group, would want this stuff or have this stuff stored in the basement? I can't come up with a good answer."

