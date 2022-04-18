'Worst I've ever seen it': Trump fans complain after his Truth Social network suffers multiple outages

Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app has been a massive flop so far, and it looks like things got even worse on Monday.

As flagged by The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, Truth Social suffered multiple outages throughout the day, and its users were not shy about complaining.

"It was terrible this morning," wrote one user, according to Petrizzo.

"Worst I've ever seen it," wrote another.

According to the website Down Detector, Truth Social saw a wave of reported outages starting at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, and they continued for hours before beginning to subside at around 3:30 p.m.

Truth Social, which launched back in February, initially saw a burst of downloads from MAGA fans, but has since seen a steep drop in interest and user engagement.

What's more, Trump himself has done nothing to promote the app, and has not even bothered using it since creating a single post months ago.

READ MORE: Jen Psaki turns the tables on GOP attacks of Biden's Ukraine efforts— and reminds them of Trump's attempted shakedown