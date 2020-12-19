‘Don’t be weak fools!’ Trump tries to enlist more GOP lawmakers to prevent Biden presidency
(Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump continues to insist he won the election and Joe Biden lost, and he tried to enlist more Republican lawmakers into his fight to overturn the vote results.

The president tweeted a link to a New York Post editorial criticizing "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert for offering "wet media kisses" during an interview with Biden, instead of hammering the president-elect with questions about his son Hunter Biden.

"He didn't win the Election," Trump tweeted. "He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don't be weak fools!"

Twitter slapped a disclaimer onto the post, as the social media service has been doing since the election, which all 50 states have certified for Biden, who also won the Electoral College vote on Monday.

Trump's legal team has lost at least 60 cases in their election challenge, which the U.S. Supreme Court has also refused to hear after 126 Republican lawmakers signed on to a lawsuit filed by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton.