‘Official’ Trump campaign account suspended -- after he tried to bypass his lifetime Twitter ban

Donald Trump appears to be having a frustrating night in the White House as he keeps failing to circumvent his ban from Twitter.

On Friday, Twitter announced it was permanently suspending Trump's account because of his incitement of violence.

Conservatives freaked out over their "new dystopian future" without their leader being able to spread lies on the social media platform.

But Trump figured he would just use a different Twitter account.

So Trump attempted to tweet using his official, government account @POTUS. But Twitter deleted the tweets within 10 minutes.

Trump next tried to use his official campaign account, @TeamTrump, but Twitter quickly suspended the account.

Trump the got the account of a staffer suspended.



