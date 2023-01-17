Secret Twitter video shows employees tried to warn of 'shooting in the streets' on Jan. 6

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has spent the past several weeks releasing information he calls the "Twitter Files," which shows what he considers to be inappropriate bias against conservatives in the company.

What hasn't been revealed, however, is that members of Twitter's safety policy team spoke on a video conference to talk about expectations for Jan. 6, 2021, the day in which the U.S. Congress came under attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

According to information that was turned over to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, the safety policy and Twitter management team were fighting over whether to take a tougher stance on the incitement of violence by Donald Trump, Rolling Stone reported Monday.

RS hasn't seen the video, but spoke with those who had.

“There might be someone getting shot tomorrow,” one employee feared, a deposition said.

Anika Collier Navoli, a senior safety policy specialist on Twitter's trust and safety team, messaged colleagues saying, “When people are shooting each other in the streets tomorrow, I’m going to try and rest in the knowledge that we tried.”

She was right. It wasn't the first time Twitter didn't use their "coded-incitement-to-violence policy," Rolling Stone noted.

"Staff had tried to put such guidelines to paper in hopes that their superiors would respond to the encouragement to violence coming from Trump’s Twitter account and those of his supporters," Rolling Stone explained. "The company would later tell the Jan. 6 Committee that it put the policy into place the moment rioters breached the Capitol — a claim characterized as misleading by the committee in an unpublished committee staff report."

The video is part of a collection of evidence that still hasn't been released by the Jan. 6 committee but it's now in the hands of the Justice Department.

Read the full report at Rolling Stone.