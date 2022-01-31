Atlanta FBI says it’s gathering info on potential Trump-inspired threats against Fulton County DA
Trump appears during a rally Oct. 10, 2016, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump called on his rally audience in Conroe, Texas Saturday to stage mass protests if he's charged with crimes out of New York, Atlanta or Washington, D.C. -- and then went on to tell his audience that he may pardon anyone associated with Jan. 6 if he's elected again in 2024.

Given his comments at the Jan. 6 rally that led to the battle at the Capitol and attacks on the 2020 election, law enforcement is taking Trump's call seriously.

NBC News Ken Dilanian tweeted Monday afternoon that the Atlanta FBI office is monitoring Trump-inspired threats to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has already asked the FBI for added security out of fear of retribution on her office over her investigations into the former president.

"As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners," the FBI office said.

