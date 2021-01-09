Twitter issues ominous warning of more pro-Trump violence to come: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, the statement from Twitter after the company shut down Donald' Trump's multiple Twitter accounts, contained a warning that Americans can expect to see more violence from supporters of the president leading up to Inauguration Day and possibly beyond.

Late Friday Twitter "permanently" shut down accounts directly linked to the president based on a belief that he might "incite" more violence like America saw when he encouraged right-wing extremists to march on Congress where they rioted, leading to five deaths, including a Capitol policeman who was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher.

According to the social media company, they are witnessing signs that another wave of violence is being planned, which was a contributing reason for shutting the president down.

In their statement, they wrote, "Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021," with the Washington Post adding that Twitter stated that two presidential tweets on Friday were "likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021."

The Post report added, "Citing the potential for Trump's words to incite others — even in the absence of clear references to violence — took Twitter's enforcement actions to a restrictive new level, as commentators noted Friday night. But the fear that Trump's social media postings were fueling violent action appears to be well-founded by what researchers have detailed in their monitoring of far-right conversation online."

