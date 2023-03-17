Busted: DOJ has evidence the Trump campaign knew there was no election fraud

Before Donald Trump made his infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger imploring him to find votes that would help him secure the state's electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, the now-former president's own campaign staff had created a report that showed there was little to no evidence of voter fraud in the state.

Worse for Trump, according to the Washington Post, the Department of Justice obtained a copy of the internal document a month ago as part of it's Jan. 6 insurrection investigation



While the president was complaining there was widespread election tampering in Georgia, the report commissioned by his own campaign painted an entirely different story.

According to the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey, the Post obtained the secret report which shows that, "Researchers paid by Trump’s team had 'high confidence' of only nine dead voters in Fulton County, defined as ballots that may have been cast by someone else in the name of a deceased person. They believed there was a 'potential statewide exposure' of 23 such votes across the Peach State — or 4,977 less than the 'minimum' Trump claimed."

The Trump report also noted that they also found little evidence of voter fraud in Nevada, another state where the former president also contested the results after losing to President Joe Biden.

The Post is reporting the internal report is in the hands of the Department of Justice as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 investigation.

According to Dawsey, "The 'Project 2020' report conducted by the Berkeley Research Group and a team of scientists has now been obtained by prosecutors investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A copy was reviewed by The Washington Post, and it shows that Trump’s own campaign paid more than $600,000 for research that undercut many of his most explosive claims. The research was never made public."

The report added that "the Justice Department has sought and obtained multiple reports, emails and interviews from witnesses that show campaign officials analyzing, and often discrediting, claims that Trump was making publicly, according to several people involved in the investigation, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal details. The Berkeley report was provided to the Justice Department earlier this month, one of the people said, after some people involved in its crafting received a subpoena."

