Georgia election officials thoroughly debunk Trump's lies about 50,000 'dead 'voters

Election investigators in Georgia have officially debunked Donald Trump's claims about ballots cast for dead voters.
The twice-impeached one-term president has claimed thousands of ballots were cast in the names of dead voters in the state, but election officials found only four such cases and referred them attorney general’s office for possible prosecution, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Remorse is something we hear a lot, and it’s something I appreciate because sometimes we do make these mistakes unknowingly,” said Anh Le, a member of the State Election Board. “However, the law is what it is.”
In one case, a 74-year-old widow returned an absentee ballot for her husband, who had intended to vote Republican before he died in September 2020, but told investigators she regrets the decision.
“She received the absentee ballot and carried out his wishes," said attorney Barry Bishop, who represents Sharon Nelson of Canton. "She now realizes that was not the thing to do.”
Another woman, Alline Rowe, appears to have submitted an absentee ballot on behalf of her late son, who was from Augusta, before she herself died in October 2020.
A third woman, Sherry Cook of Trenton, allegedly returned an absentee ballot for her late husband, who had died several months before the election.
Glynda Jackson, the widow of Herman Robert Jackson of Covington, told investigators she filled out her husband's ballot because she knew how he intended to vote.
Investigators determined that the widow of James Blalock of Covington, which was cited by the Trump campaign as evidence of fraud, cast a vote for herself and not her husband, who had died in 2006.
"What I tell people is what really happened in Georgia, because we proved that none of that was what happened,” said secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.
The The State Election Board has the authority to levy fines of between $100 and $5,000 per violation if the state attorney proves the allegations.