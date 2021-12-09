'No evidence of widespread voter fraud': Trump's conspiracies debunked by another conservative probe

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty tried -- but failed -- to come up with evidence that Donald Trump won his election in the state.

The organization conducted a 10-month investigation parallel to one by Republican state legislators and found that certain election procedures might not have been adequately followed, but found nothing to support Trump's claims that he should have won Wisconsin's electors, reported the Washington Post.

“There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” the report states. “In all likelihood, more eligible voters cast ballots for Joe Biden than Donald Trump. We found little direct evidence of fraud, and for the most part, an analysis of the results and voting patterns does not give rise to an inference of fraud.”

The report found that more than 23,000 votes “did not comply with existing legal requirements,” which is indeed a total higher than the 20,608-vote margin Biden tallied over Trump, but the organization found no reason to conclude the result would have been different without those votes.

“There isn’t much, if any, evidence that these voters did anything intentionally wrong (in many instances, they seem to have relied on the advice of election officials) and one might conclude — whether as a matter of law, fairness, or political survival — that it would be unreasonable to throw out their ballots,” the report says.

The investigation also failed to turn up any evidence of a late-night "ballot dump" in Milwaukee, as Trump has claimed, but instead found the number of absentee ballots counted on Election Night in the city was consistent with what was reported to be outstanding.

“Put simply," the report concludes, "there was no unexplained ‘ballot dump.'"

These findings match the results of similar probes in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, where Republican elected officials looked for evidence of fraud but found nothing to support those claims.

