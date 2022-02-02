On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Matthew Travis, former Deputy Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the Trump administration, slammed the former president's plans to try to seize election equipment in states won by President Joe Biden.
"Two draft executive orders to seize voting machines," said anchor Erin Burnett. "First they try the Pentagon, then the DHS. Clearly, there were a lot of efforts made. Is there any possible way to get this done? Is there any way this wasn't a big point looking at this, an intended coup for all intents and purposes, or is it possible Trump truly believed all of this stuff about the voting machines?"
"I think he must have believed a lot to go this far to have executive orders drafted," said Travis. "Now, I haven't seen the DHS version but if it's anything like the DOD, calling it a harebrained plan is probably too kind ... On the face of it, it's unconstitutional, Article 1 Section 4 gives the authority over federal elections to the states. And in terms of authority, most Americans don't realize how many law enforcement authorities and regulatory authorities the Department of Homeland Security has. But it doesn't have this. Not even close."
"When I was at CISA, we were looking to strengthen the election security, we had to get consent, we had to get permission from those state officials to do vulnerability assessments or malware assessments," continued Travis. "And to think we'd need permission for that, but then we barge in and seize the machines, is laughable. It would never have been carried out."
