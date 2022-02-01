WATCH: 'Loser' Trump called out by a former GOP attorney general for acting 'like a child'

Donald Trump was roasted on CNN on Tuesday for his response to losing the 2020 presidential election.

CNN's John Berman interviewed former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, who has also served as White House Counsel during the George W. Bush administration and as Texas Secretary of State and as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court.

Berman asked Gonzales about reports Donald Trump directed Rudy Giuliani to contact the Department of Homeland Security about seizing voting machines.

"I'm not surprised, quite frankly, John," Gonzales replied. "It is sad that I feel that way, but given everything that has been reported about what happened in the Trump presidency around that period of time, I'm not surprised at all, quite frankly."

"It is obviously very disappointing. I said, I think the weekend after the election, Donald Trump lost the election, and, you know, I think this reflects an individual who is in denial, and I think he was assisted by people, you know, within his circle and I think that's unfortunate as well," he explained. "And so I think it is good that we're finding out what actually happened and we'll see whether or not there are any consequences. I think there may be some decisions ahead for the attorney general in terms of whether or not to impanel a grand jury and whether or not to -- I think he's going to look into this and see whether or not there should be something that the Department of Justice should do in response."

"Do you think something legally incriminating about this information?" Berman asked.

"Could be, yes, obviously could be," Gonzales replied.

"So the Department of Justice will look to see whether or not any federal laws have been violated and can be prosecuted," he explained. "And so we still have a long way to go, but obviously whether or not a crime was committed here, I think the behavior that's being described is extremely troubling. And I think it -- again, it reflects a personality that of an individual that, like a child, unwilling to accept reality, and I think it is a reflection of a person who actually -- who is a loser."



"Donald Trump lost the election and is someone unwilling to accept that and I think that's very, very unfortunate and I think it's been harmful, certainly to the Republican Party, but more importantly harmful to this country. It made it more difficult, I think, for President Biden to govern and I think, you know, he's -- President Biden is dealing with some extraordinary challenges and to have this kind of distraction I think is very unfortunate," Gonzales said.

