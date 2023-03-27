Trump is 'upping the ante' to incite more violence: conservative

Reflecting on Donald Trump's speech in Waco over the weekend, conservative Charlie Sykes told a "Morning Joe" panel that the former president isn't hiding the fact that he wants his fans to take the street and create more violence as his legal problems accelerate.

With a Manhattan grand jury reportedly reconvening on Monday to consider issuing a bill of indictment against the ex-president, Trump ramped up the rhetoric before the Waco crowd.

Speaking to co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Sykes claimed Trump is doing nothing less than "upping the ante" and that violence will follow.

"You know, I was watching some of the videos over the weekend -- bear with me for a second -- it is almost as if Donald Trump is concerned he has been too subtle in making the various threats about death and destruction and retribution," Sykes began. "He is upping the ante."

"In case you hadn't gotten his message with the baseball bat with the prosecutors, his threats against other people investigating him, he holds this rally and chooses Waco as the venue," he added. "Then, you know, he has that weird, what you're showing there, that weird, you know, the ceremonial embrace of the January 6th insurrectionists if there was any doubt in anyone's mind what he was saying, the kinds of threats of violence, the apocalyptic future."

