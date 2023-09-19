Trump warned personal assistant to tell feds ‘You don’t know anything about the boxes,’ report says
U.S. Department of Justice/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump reportedly warned his longtime personal assistant not to cooperate with the federal investigation into the classified documents he took to Mar-a-Lago, according to a new report out Monday. Molly Michael told the FBI that Trump ordered her to feign ignorance after he discovered the feds were interviewing insiders about his refusal to hand over boxes of classified documents, ABC reported. “You don’t know anything about the boxes,” Trump told Michael, the report said. The statement mirrors remarks Trump made to his own lawyers that prosecutors consider to be strong e...