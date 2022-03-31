Upcoming Trump rally in Michigan has officials scrambling: 'This is not the right venue'

Public safety officials in Michigan are deeply concerned about the venue where Donald Trump will rally this weekend with supporters.
Possibly thousands of the former president's fans could show up Saturday for the rally at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township, but fire department officials are worried the crowd will exceed the venue's capacity, reported the Detroit Free Press. The publication reported that officials "are scrambling to ensure the safety of the event."
"I do not want to allow it," said Rob Schmelzer, the assistant fire chief and fire marshal. "I have nothing against the past president. This has to do with the venue."
Fire chief Brian Tyrell said he's working with event organizers, the Secret Service and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office to ensure public safety, and he said off-duty police officers would be there to assist with fire protection and emergency medical services.
"We’re still early in the planning, believe it or not, even though we’re only a few days out," Tyrell said. "This came upon us very quickly, and we’re just going to do our best to plan for the worst-case scenario."
Trump is coming to Michigan for the first time since 2020 to promote two election-fraud conspiracists he endorsed, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state.
DePerno told the Free Press that he believes concerns about public safety were a "false narrative" by Democrats to get coverage by the "fake news," but township treasurer Mike Nicley -- who plans to attend the rally and supports its cause -- said he was worried about parking and vehicle access at the event.
"This is just not the right venue," Nicely said.