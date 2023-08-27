'Trump is at his weakest when he's not in the news': Republican former lawmaker

Former Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo (FL) thinks Donald Trump is continuing to speak out publicly about his trial because he's scared of becoming irrelevant.
Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, he discussed whether it was "worthwhile" for Trump to skip the first debate and when political analysts will know whether the risk was worth the reward. The first polls following the debate show Ron DeSantis managed to do the best. It infuriated Trump.
"I think after the second debate, Lindsey," he said, expecting poll numbers to have a better reflection of the debates. "I do think that the president did pay a price for missing the debate. I don't think it was a high price. I think he made a rational decision because he is so ahead in the polls that he didn't really need to show up at that debate."
Things might change, however, if the poll numbers start showing someone gaining ground, Trump might start showing up in the debates, Curbelo explained. Last week, Trump had counterprogramming on Tucker Carlson's streaming video show. It was followed by a full day of news about his arrest in Fulton County, GA.
"But if other candidates start getting more attention, if other candidates start consolidating some of that long Trump-supporting people, I think that you will see him rethink the strategy," Curbelo explained. "Remember, Donald Trump is at his weakest when he's not in the news. By not showing up at the debate he is turning the spotlight over to other people. I don't know how long he can continue doing that."
Refraining from attacking witnesses and talking about his trial could have saved him from further problems at his trials, however, said former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.
See his full comments in the video below or at the link here.
