Trump Org exec under threat of new criminal indictment if he doesn't roll on ex-president
The chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is under increasing pressure to provide information on Donald Trump or face new charges that could conceivably send him back to Rikers.

According to a report from the New York Times, Allen Weisselberg, who was recently released from jail after pleading guilty to 15 counts of grand larceny, tax fraud and falsifying business records, is under the gun from investigators working in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who are threatening him with perjury charges.

The report notes that the new charges stem from testimony he gave to New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of her civil suit against the Trump Org that reportedly contradicted previous testimony.

Noting that is not yet clear what the Trump ally stated that raised "red flags" with Bragg''s prosecutors, the Times report adds that the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels as well as accusations the former president and his family inflated the worth of their properties could be at the center of latest pressure on the 75-year-old Weisselberg.

The Times reports, "They also appear to be weighing whether to charge Mr. Weisselberg with inflating the numbers on Mr. Trump’s financial statements. The prosecutors recently sought to interview one of Mr. Weisselberg’s former Trump Organization colleagues, who might be able to shed light on his involvement in crafting the annual statements, the people said."

According to Stephen Gillers, a professor at New York University School of Law, there is no reason why prosecutors shouldn't pursue more charges against the financial adviser.

There would be nothing improper about charging Mr. Weisselberg a second time with different crimes," he explained.

