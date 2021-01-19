'Jan. 20 couldn't come fast enough': Exhausted Trump aides can't wait for Biden inauguration

President Donald Trump's staff, like many Americans, is counting down the days until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The outgoing president spent his last weekend in office complaining that he'd been cheated out of re-election -- insisting, "Everybody knows I won" -- and senior administration officials are ready to get off the carousel, reported The Daily Beast.

"He asked me [earlier this month] about how to punish certain Republicans who weren't standing with him and abandoning him after all he had done for them and the Republican Party," one official told the website. "During that moment, I kept thinking about how January 20th couldn't come fast enough."

The president privately complains that his fellow Republicans let someone as "f*cking stupid" as Biden follow him in office, and evangelical ally Robert Jeffress says Trump will never concede because he doesn't believe he lost.

"He would never say that because he sincerely doesn't believe it." Jeffress said. "Meanwhile I'm preaching a message this Sunday on what the Bible says how we should respond to the new president. We have blanketed Dallas with these billboards."

Trump is also angry that he's being blamed for inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, where his supporters violently stormed into the building to overturn his election loss, but he's having a hard time finding lawyers willing to defend him in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Attorneys Pat Cipollone, Jay Sekulow and Jane Raskin have privately assured others that they won't reprise their roles as Trump's defenders in his unprecedented second impeachment trial in a year, and aides have begged him not to let Rudy Giuliani represent him, because they believe the former New York City mayor is largely to blame for both impeachments.

Trump has complained that the media was blaming him for the riots, and has privately suggested those reports were defamatory.

"It wasn't my fault," Trump recently told one person close to him.