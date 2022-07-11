Michael Cohen compares witness intimidation and tampering he experienced to Cassidy Hutchinson's
Cassidy Hutchinson revealed as part of her testimony that someone in Trump world attempted to intimidate her ahead of testifying to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. It turns out former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faced the same problem.

A person "let me know you have your deposition tomorrow. He wants me to let you know that he's thinking about you. He knows you're loyal, and you're going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition," Hutchinson was told.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) also revealed after the Hutchinson testimony that she wasn't the only one who faced witness tampering.

"What they say to me, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I'm on the team, I'm doing the right thing, I'm protecting who I need to protect, you know, I'll continue to stay in the good graces in Trump World. And they have reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read the transcripts and just to keep that in mind as I proceeded through my depositions and interviews with the committee," a witness testified to the committee under oath.

Speaking to former impeachment lawyer and ethics czar Norm Eisen in his "Mea Culpa" podcast, Michael Cohen acknowledged that he too got some of the team treatment early on in his questioning while still working for Trump. Eisen called them "veiled messages."

"Oh, you can bet your bottom dollar," said Cohen.

"The attacks on Cassidy Hutchinson appear to be part of a witness intimidation and obstruction of justice conspiracy," Eisen explained. "And I think they need to be investigated as such."

Cohen said that he still has the messages that he received.

"Yeah, you were told, for example, I know because we studied this in the impeachment as part of the obstruction of justice count against the former President Trump," Eisen recalled. "You were told, 'You have friends in high places. You should sleep well tonight.' Right?"

Cohen explained it was Bob Costello, a longtime attorney for Trump associates. He now works as Rudy Giuliani's attorney.

Eisen asked if it was two separate things or if it was all part of the same campaign efforts to have a "good cop, bad cop" from Trump world pressuring her along with paying legal fees and then withdrawing paying for legal fees. He implied it was a lot of manipulation from the former president.

