A Trump witness tampering investigation would be a 'goldmine for prosecutors': legal analyst
Donald Trump (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

Appearing on MSNBC's "Katie Phang Show" on Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade stated that it would be well worth the time of House investigators to launch a major inquiry of witness tampering by Donald Trump and his associates because it could turn up more people they could flip on the former president.

Speaking with the MSNBC host, the legal analyst said she would enjoy following the veiled threats being delivered to former White House officials who have been speaking with the House committee investigating the Jan 6th Capitol insurrection.

"If you are still a federal prosecutor, and based on the evidence so far, would you be willing to prosecute a case for witness tampering?" the MSNBC host asked.

"Well, I don't know if we would be in prosecution's state yet but I would sure be interested in investigating," she replied. "Katie, as you know, investigating things like witness tampering and other types of obstruction of justice can be a real goldmine for prosecutors. Because it can lead to a path that the person may not have exposed themselves to without making those kinds of statements. So, for example, here, we have someone communicating a message, Cassidy Hutchinson says on behalf of Mark Meadows -- who is that someone?"

"Talking to that someone could be very valuable," McQuade added. "It is clearly an intermediary, and that person has some problems if they are conveying a message intended to tamper with witnesses. So talking to that person can get you to the person who made the statement, whether Mark Meadows or anyone else. In that way, prosecutors can work their way up the chain and use this charge as leverage to get cooperation for maybe bigger more substantive matters."

