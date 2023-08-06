Princeton University political scientist Lauren Wright told Fox News that former President Donald Trump may have committed "witness tampering" when he threatened revenge against anyone who testified against him.

During an interview on Sunday, Fox News host Arthel Neville noted that federal prosecutors had filed a motion asking for a protective order after Trumpposted a threat on social media: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

"Should this type of pronouncement be written off as bluster, or could a public statement like this interfere with impending trials, as well as the current presidential race?" Neville asked.

"For a normal person who's not Donald Trump, or even a former president who doesn't speak this way in public typically, yes, it edges on witness tampering," Wright replied. "Those are allegations that have been made against Trump before, intimidation of possible witnesses."

Wright predicted Trump would not stop until a judge confronted him.

"A lot of this type of bluster, if we can call it that, is meant to amp up Trump supporters," Wright explained. "It's probably not going to get him the effect he imagines it is, because these are all diehard people listening to these speeches who will vote for him anyway, no matter what."

The political analyst argued it was a mistake to think President Joe Biden's voters would shift to Trump.

"It's just not realistic, but he's probably, understandably, trying to energize his supporters as much as possible," she said.

Watch the video below or at this link.