Trump launches panicky rant about D.C. judge who turned down his extension request

Without mentioning her by name, Donald Trump went on a diatribe on Sunday morning and attacked United States District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan hours after she shot down a request for an extension on a Monday afternoon deadline.



The former president had demanded three-day extension for his lawyers to respond to a motion for a protective order requested by the Department of Justice, only to be denied.



With the judge standing firm, the former president is now claiming he can't get a fair trial if she is presiding.

Taking to his Truth Social platform which is at the center of the protective order request, Trump went on one of his all-cap tirades and insisted he be allowed to move his trial elsewhere.



"THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED' TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE!" he wrote.



He then added, "WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF (sic) D.C."