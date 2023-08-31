Jack Smith may have found another Mar-a-Lago witness to flip against Trump: experts

Special counsel Jack Smith may have discovered how to make alleged co-conspirators in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents case flip on the former president, according to legal experts on Wednesday.

Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner appeared on MSNBC's The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell, where he and national security attorney Bradley Moss were asked about requests filed by Smith regarding potential conflicts with attorneys representing the co-defendants in that case.

"If I'm jack smith now, though, he has put some meat on that bone. If the government has something, say it," Moss said. "Don't just hint around and dance around it. You're not going to get that far with Judge Cannon, from what we have seen in the past. If you've got some of the points to a real conflict, put it in writing and file it in a public docket."

Kirschner followed up by suggesting Judge Cannon in that case is a "wild card," but noting that we saw the same thing happen last time Smith flipped someone against Trump.

"We've seen this movie before, and we watched it within recent days when an attorney named Stanley Woodward, who represents any number of MAGA-related team Trump kind of people, really didn't want to have a hearing to see whether he had a conflict in his representation of a person referred to as Trump employee number 4, that is the I.T. director at Mar-a- Lago, who has since been identified as Mr. Taveras... and lo and behold, Mr. Tavares flipped."

