'Guns, gays and girls' will be Trump's top priorities if he's re-elected: former admin official

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former Donald Trump administration official Miles Taylor was asked what the former president has planned if he is re-elected in 2024.

Speaking with host Erin O'Hearn, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security under Trump was asked about his reporting in his book about the former president's appalling comments about his daughter Ivanka that earned him a rebuke from former White House chief of staff John Kelly, when the conversation turned to Trump's treatment of women.

According to Taylor, the former president's treatment of women in the White House was "vile."

''His personal behavior towards women, however vile, is not relevant to public policy, but I actually think it is," he explained. "His misogynistic attitude towards his female cabinet secretaries -- he would comment on their weight and their appearance. It has real implications for what he would do in a second term in the White House."

"Why is that? Because Donald Trump's very patronizing view towards women carries over into the things he wants to prioritize on the policy front," he elaborated. "I asked an operative that is very close to him, what will the top domestic policy priorities be? And the person said in a second term it would be guns, gays and girls."

"I said what do you mean by girls? Why is that a top domestic priority?" he recalled. "He said, 'Well Donald Trump is going to take the opportunity to federally make abortion illegal.' We've now got almost a dozen states that have done it in the wake of the Supreme Court decision; he wants to go the full nine yards and get over the goal line."

'I think it's really important to understand that his oppressive views towards women represent his mindset when in the Oval Office, thinking about public policy," he added.

Watch below or at the link.