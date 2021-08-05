‘Demented clown’ Trump blasted for ‘rooting against America’ with unhinged statement attacking US women's soccer team
President Donald Trump delivers angry remarks at the White House/MSNBC screen shot

Echoing a MAGA chorus three days later, former president Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Women's National Team on Thursday, calling the players "leftist maniacs" and claiming they didn't win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics because they are "woke."

After a disappointing loss to Canada in the semifinals on Monday, the U.S. team captured the bronze medal with a victory on Thursday. Longstanding right-wing attacks on the team began to resurface when members participated in a protest against racism at the start of the Olympics.

In his statement, shared by spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Twitter, Trump singled out an old nemesis, Megan Rapinoe, who incidentally scored two goals in the bronze medal victory over Australia — her final Olympic game.

"If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn't woke, they would have won the Gold medal instead of the Bronze," Trump said. "Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more help than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!"

Here's how Twitter reacted.
















SmartNews